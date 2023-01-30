Four booked in Tanda Dam boat sinking case

Kohat: The First Information Report (FIR) of boat tragedy at Kohat’s Tanda Dam has been registered in which the boat owner and three officials of the irrigation department have been nominated, police said on Monday.

According to the FIR, the accident occurred due to overloading of the boat following which 10 children died on Sunday. The boat, carrying 25-30 passengers, including madrassa students, as well as the boatman, capsized in Tanda Dam. The authorities managed to rescue six of the students, who were being treated at DHQ Hospital Kohat. The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the houses of victims.