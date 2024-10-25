Four men sustained injuries in a road accident that took place at RCD highway at the site of Shair Jan Agha in Noshki area of Balochistan province on Friday.
According to rescue sources, four men namely Taimur Shah, son of Haji Muhammad Ghafoor, resident of Quetta; Allah Nur, son of Nur Khan, resident of Quetta; Muhammad Alam, son of Khaliq Dina, resident of Mastung; and Siraj, son of Rub Nawaz, resident of Dasht, were injured in the road accident near Shair Jan Agha area at RCD highway of Noshki.
The injured, two in a critical condition, were rushed to a Noshki hospital for treatment. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned authorities.