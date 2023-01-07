Four killed in Dera Bugti shootout

Dera Bugti: Four people, including a woman, a child and an attacker, were killed in a shootout inside a house in Dera Bugti on Saturday. According to rescue sources, unidentified gunmen attacked a house in Shahi Pat area of Dera Bugti and shot dead three inhabitants including a woman and a child. One of the attackers was also killed in the retaliatory fire.

Law-enforcement personnel shifted the bodies to a local hospital. They also cordoned off the whole area to hunt down the attackers. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the region.