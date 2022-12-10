Four more suspended in Sukkur Motorway land scandal

KARACHI: The Sindh government has suspended four more officials in connection with the M6 Motorway mega corruption scandal on Saturday.

The suspension of the four arrested or fugitive Mukhtiarkars in Hyderabad-Sukkur M6 Motorway Land Corruption scandal came as the investigation continued. The four officials belonged to Nowshehro Feroze District.

Those suspended included fugitive Mukhtiarkar of Bhariya Road Niaz Ajan, arrested Mukhtiarkar Shafiq Soomro, Mukhtiarkar of Bhariya city Zahid Ali Bhatti and Mukhtiarkar Mehrabpur Abdul Shakoor Solangi. Sindh Board of Revenue’s Senior Member Baqaullah Anter issued notifications regarding the notifications.