Karachi: In a recent announcement, Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), expressed support for the Prime Minister of Pakistan's digital transformation initiative to enhance trade facilitation, while also addressing ongoing challenges in the regulatory import and export processes. He advocated for activating Risk Management Systems (RMS) across various government agencies to streamline operations and reduce unnecessary inspections.
According to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, despite the integration of major Other Government Agencies (OGAs) with the Pakistan Single Window (PSW), regulatory hurdles persist, with consignments subjected to mandatory inspections. Mr. Sheikh proposed that the RMS of agencies like the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) should mirror the customs model to improve efficiency and ease of doing business in the country.
Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, acknowledged initial challenges with the faceless assessment system. However, he noted that under the leadership of Chief Collector Mr. Wajid Ali, significant progress has been made, resulting in reduced dwell time for consignments. FPCCI remains committed to engaging with government bodies to ensure effective trade facilitation in Pakistan.
The post FPCCI Urges Activation of Risk Management Systems for Streamlined Trade appeared first on Pakistan Business News.