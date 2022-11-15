Gold prices continue rising trend in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan continued to increase Tuesday despite the yellow metal saw a decrease in value in the international market.

The gold price of one tola of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs1,000 to reach Rs157,000. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat gold went up by Rs851 to reach Rs134,602. The 10-gram of 22-Karat gold is being traded for Rs123.385.

In the international market, the price of one ounce of gold was increased by $18 to reach $1775. The price of silver in the country remained stable as one tola of 24-Karat silver was available for Rs1680 while the price of 10 grams of 24-Karat was Rs1440.32.