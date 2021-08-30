Good governance and transparency important agenda: Usman Buzdar 

Lahore, August 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has iterated that composite development of every area and locality in the province is an important agenda while the government was also working hard to ensure merit-based governance and financial transparency in the province.

In a statement, the CM maintained that the promises made with the people were being fulfilled. The government was striving to provide equal opportunities for development including access to necessary facilities, he stressed. The government was performing to directly benefit the common man, he continued. The CM said the government believes in performance and delivery instead of lip service.

Earlier, the development was limited to papers only while it is conspicuously visible to everybody now; the CM said and asked the critics to realize facts. The government will continue to respond to the negative politics of the opposition through public service as it does not believe in negativity. The PTI-led government will hand over a peaceful, prosperous and bright Pakistan to the coming generations to grow, concluded the CM.

For more information, contact:

Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab

Government of the Punjab

8-Club Road, GOR-I, Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-99205562-3

Fax: +92-42-99205561

Website: https://cm.punjab.gov.pk/