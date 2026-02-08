Following the tragic terrorist attack on Qasr-e-Khadijatul Kubra Mosque and Imambargah, the head of Tehreek-e-Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) has strongly criticized the government, calling it a “security failure” and has demanded an investigation into why the National Action Plan is not being implemented.
Speaking to media representatives on Saturday at the scene in Tarlai Kalan, Allama Agha Syed Hussain Muqaddasi demanded the immediate arrest of the “brutal terrorists” and their facilitators. The TNFJ has also announced a ten-day mourning period and has called for peaceful nationwide protests against terrorism.
Allama Muqaddasi stated that he directly conveyed his concerns to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the crime scene and questioned what factors are hindering the effective implementation of the National Action Plan. He mentioned that the Interior Minister has given security agencies a 72-hour deadline to identify the culprits.
The TNFJ leader questioned why “takfiri elements” are allowed to operate freely and why proscribed individuals are present in government forums and peace committees. He accused the government of failing to distinguish between peaceful citizens and banned organizations.
He warned that the community’s “patience and tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness” and emphasized that although they can take other measures, their priority is the country’s integrity. He added, “We have never done politics on the blood of martyrs, nor will we let anyone else do so.”
Allama Muqaddasi urged for unity between the Sunni and Shia communities to jointly condemn this violence, and stressed that terrorists should not be associated with any school of thought.
Immediate aid for the victims was also demanded, including the establishment of an information cell in the Ministry of Interior and a dedicated counter at PIMS Hospital. Allama Muqaddasi insisted that immediate steps be taken for the medical treatment of the injured and the needs of the bereaved families be met.
The collective funeral prayer for the victims will be held on Saturday, February 7, at 11:00 AM in Tarlai.