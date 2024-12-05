Islamabad: A meeting of the National Action Plan’s Coordination Committee, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad, has decided to strengthen coordination between the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and provincial governments. The meeting outlined several strategies to combat terrorism and enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Interior Minister announced the establishment of a National Fusion Center aimed at facilitating effective coordination in counter-terrorism efforts. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized NACTA’s leading role in the fight against terrorism, noting that reforms have been initiated to restore its original role.
The committee resolved to take comprehensive measures to curb the activities of banned terrorist organizations on social media, including blocking their accounts in cooperation with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. Additionally, provinces will implement a comprehensive strategy to prevent the use of illegal SIM cards.
In response to recent terrorist acts in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Interior Minister affirmed the federal government’s commitment to supporting the Counter-Terrorism Force in these provinces. This includes enhancing the professional capabilities of local law enforcement, strengthening the police and frontier constabulary, and equipping them with the latest technology.
The meeting also addressed the security of Chinese nationals, with directives for full implementation of a comprehensive security plan. It was reported that 206 terrorists have been killed in 7,984 intelligence-based operations this year.
