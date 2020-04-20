Government will soon announce scheme to support SMEs for all sectors
Islamabad, April 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Government will soon announce a scheme to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for all the sectors. In a tweet, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said it is our endeavour to help small businesses as compared to larger ones because of their weaker financial position.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Government of Pakistan
PPI_Banner