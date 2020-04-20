Government will soon announce scheme to support SMEs for all sectors

April 20, 2020

Islamabad, April 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Government will soon announce a scheme to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for all the sectors. In a tweet, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said it is our endeavour to help small businesses as compared to larger ones because of their weaker financial position.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts