Public awareness best tool to cope with coronavirus: Asad Umar

April 20, 2020

Islamabad, April 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar has said creating awareness on COVID-19 safety guidelines and preventive measures is the only best possible tool to cope with the menace of coronavirus. Chairing the National Command and Operation Centre meeting in Islamabad, he said there is also need to find gap between the guidelines and impart policy after through discussion whereas guidance would be sought from the Ministry of Health in this regard.

He suggested to form an inter-ministerial group of relevant ministries with Ministry of Industries as it’s member. Asad Umar highlighted the need to gather feedback on locally manufactured samples of N-95 masks. He said there is need to analyze the capacity of indigenous production of N-95 masks.

He also asked Chairman NDMA to apprise the meeting about the medical equipment imported and the strategy adopted for its disbursement. The Minister also asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Health and Inter Services Public Relations to devise guidelines for patients placed under quarantine.

