KARACHI: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the crucial role played by industrialists, traders, and businesspersons in the development of Pakistan’s economy, particularly highlighting the contribution of the Memon community. Speaking at the International Memon-to-Memon Business Conference, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori noted that industrialists and business leaders from the Memon community are at the forefront of Pakistan’s progress toward becoming a prosperous and developed nation.
The conference, attended by delegates, prominent industrialists, traders, and businesspeople from around the world, provided a platform for discussing economic growth and investment opportunities. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori acknowledged the significant contribution of the Memon community in social and welfare projects across multiple countries, including Pakistan. He further praised the leadership of the community for organizing such a remarkable event to bring together leading Memon business figures from around the globe.
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also assured that all investors attending the conference would be provided with every possible facility through Governor House’s helpline 1366, dedicated to supporting investors and ensuring smooth business operations.
In his media address following the event, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori reiterated the indispensable role of the Memon community in Pakistan’s economic growth, stating, “Without the Memon community, Pakistan’s progress would have been far slower.” He emphasized the need to present Pakistan’s economy in a better light globally and urged overseas Pakistani businesspeople to act as ambassadors for the country. “We must make Pakistan the first choice for foreign investors,” he said, inviting international investors to explore the opportunities in the country.
In response to a question regarding Karachi’s security situation, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori acknowledged that crime exists everywhere, including Karachi, but assured that the police are performing their duties diligently. He called for collective efforts to further improve the situation. Addressing a question on Independent Power Producers (IPPs), he remarked, “They have earned enough, and now it’s time to give back to the country and its people.”
At the conclusion of the event, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori presented shields to local and international business leaders, including Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, in recognition of their contributions to the economy.