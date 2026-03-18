Governor Orders City-Wide Fire Probe

Karachi: Governor Sindh Muhammad Nehal Hashmi today ordered a comprehensive investigation into the causes of short-circuit related fires across the city after an inferno at a Tariq Road shopping centre resulted in two firefighters losing consciousness.

In a briefing with Chief Fire Officer Muhammad Humayun, the governor was informed that the blaze was ignited by an electrical fault. The official confirmed that while no civilian casualties were reported, two emergency responders were overcome by smoke inhalation during the containment operation and required immediate medical attention.

Taking notice of the incident, Governor Hashmi directed the relevant authorities to implement stringent safety protocols at commercial hubs, particularly in the lead-up to Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr, to avert similar occurrences during the busy shopping season.

The governor also mandated the strict enforcement of designated market operating hours to better protect the public and proprietors. Furthermore, he explicitly instructed K-Electric to launch an inquiry into the recurring issue of fires originating from electrical faults within the metropolis.