National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

Governor Sindh attends inauguration of 1,200-bed field isolation centre in Karachi

April 2, 2020

Karachi, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The isolation centre established at Expo Centre Karachi was inaugurated by volunteers. Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Karachi and Sindh’s health minister were present on the occasion of the inaugural.

 

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

 

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner