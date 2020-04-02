Home » Ministries, Official News
Governor Sindh attends inauguration of 1,200-bed field isolation centre in Karachi
April 2, 2020
Karachi, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The isolation centre established at Expo Centre Karachi was inaugurated by volunteers. Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Karachi and Sindh’s health minister were present on the occasion of the inaugural.
