Governor Sindh attends inauguration of 1,200-bed field isolation centre in Karachi

April 2, 2020

Karachi, April 02, 2020 (PPI-OT): The isolation centre established at Expo Centre Karachi was inaugurated by volunteers. Governor Sindh, Corps Commander Karachi and Sindh’s health minister were present on the occasion of the inaugural.

