National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addresses convocation of Jamia Binoria in Karachi

March 8, 2020

Karachi, March 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Addressing the convocation at Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia in Karachi, Governor Imran Ismail said that Federal government’s flagship Kamyab Jawan Program aimed at providing job opportunities, education, soft loans and professional skills to the youth of the country. He said that the seminary students will be given equal opportunities in the program under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 

For more information, contact:

Advisor to Governor (Higher Education and Media)

Sindh Governor House

Tel: +92-21-99201216-7, +92-21-99201201-3

Email: press@governorsindh.gov.pk

Website: www.governorsindh.gov.pk

 

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner