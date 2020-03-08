Governor Sindh Imran Ismail addresses convocation of Jamia Binoria in Karachi

March 8, 2020

Karachi, March 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): Addressing the convocation at Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia in Karachi, Governor Imran Ismail said that Federal government’s flagship Kamyab Jawan Program aimed at providing job opportunities, education, soft loans and professional skills to the youth of the country. He said that the seminary students will be given equal opportunities in the program under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

