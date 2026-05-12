Govt focused on increasing exports: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to formulate a mechanism for extending incentives and facilities to small and medium-sized businesses and industries that can contribute to export growth.

He gave these directives while chairing a meeting in Islamabad today to review a strategy for increasing the country’s exports. The Prime Minister said export-oriented industry is essential for achieving Pakistan’s economic development goals. He said the government is focused on increasing exports and providing facilities to industries. He called for chalking out a strategy to promote new businesses and industries aimed at enhancing exports.

Shehbaz Sharif said research, development and innovation in industry and trade would help Pakistani products compete in international markets. He also directed for timely payment of tax refunds to exporters. The meeting was briefed on the proposed export enhancement policy. The participants also shared their suggestions and recommendations on the draft framework of the policy.