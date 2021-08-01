Govt modernizing agriculture sector by introducing latest technology: Fakhar Imam

Islamabad, August 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Federal Minister for Food and Security Syed Fakhar Imam has said the government is introducing reforms in the agriculture sector to modernize it by incorporating latest technology to meet the challenges.

In a statement issued in Kabir Wala, he said a comprehensive policy is being formulated for the enhancement of agriculture industry in the Country. The Minister said the government is taking effective steps to ensure food and economic security to the farmers by giving special attention to the food and agriculture sector. He said that provision of the basic rights to the farmers is the top priority of the incumbent government.

