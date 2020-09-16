(Govt): Reshuffle in Balochistan bureaucracy

Quetta:Hashim Ali (BSS/BS-18), Under Secretary (Cabinet), S and GAD has been transferred and posted as Acting Deputy Secretary (Cabinet), S and GAD against an existing vacancy, says a Notification issued by Services and General Administration Department, Government of Balochistan here on Tuesday.

However, Zawar Ali (BSS/BS-18), Under Secretary, Irrigation Department, awaiting for actualization of his promotion in (BS-18), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Religious Affairs Department against an existing vacancy, says a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department here on Tuesday .

Meanwhile, Asghar Shahbaz (BCS-18), Director Provincial Ombudsman, Quetta has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Finance Department vice Khair Jan while Khair Jan (BSS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Finance Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department against an existing vacancy, says a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department.

However, Muneer Ahmed Kakar (BCS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary (Aviation), S and GAD has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Secondary Education Department against an existing vacancy. Sajjad Hussain (BSS/BS-18), Under Secretary, Chief Pilot Office, S and GAD, awaiting for actualization of his promotion in (BS-18), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (Aviation), S and GAD vice Muneer Ahmed Kakar while Mirwaiz Khan (BSS/BS-18), awaiting posting in S and GAD has been posted as Acting Deputy Secretary, Secondary Education Department against an existing vacancy, says a notification issued by Services and General Administration Department.