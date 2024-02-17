Govt starts new educational, residential project for workers in Balochistan

QUETTA: The caretaker government has started a new educational and residential project for workers in Balochistan.

The project envisages construction of a Girls High School in Sibi city and one hundred residential units in Muslim Bagh town of Qila Saifullah.

With an investment of 700 million rupees spread over 63000 square feet, the school is a major initiative for the education of children of labourers, which is expected to be completed in a short period of 24 months. One educational project has already been completed in Sibi and the school is providing education to the children of four thousand workers.

The workers of Balochistan have appreciated the welfare efforts of the caretaker government.