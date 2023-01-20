Govt utilizing all resources to upgrade infrastructure of Pakistan Railways: Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The government is utilizing all available resources to upgrade infrastructure of Pakistan Railways to facilitate the passengers.

Responding to a question during Question Hour in the Senate on Friday, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said the modified PC-1 of ML-1 has been approved by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) costing 9.8 billion dollars.

He said the National Development Reform Commission and National Railways Administration of China have been requested to arrange an early joint financing meeting with Pakistani counterparts of the Ministry of Planning and Development and Ministry for Railways for a way forward for resolution of all pending issues. Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on Monday at 04:00 pm.