ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the federal government in collaboration with the provincial governments will play its role in protecting the country from pollution.
He said God Almighty has blessed Pakistan with immense bounties and it is our responsibility to work tirelessly to exploit its true potential. He said this while launching the monsoon tree plantation campaign here in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister said he has directed the relevant departments to plant more than one hundred million trees this year which will not only add to the beauty of the country but also help control climate change which badly hit the country in 2022. He said the tree plantation will also improve the air quality.
Expressing his pleasure over the presence of children at the launch of the tree plantation campaign, the Prime Minister was confident that they will become great builder of Pakistan after equipping themselves with the education. On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about the tree plantation drive.