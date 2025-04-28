Dr Safdar Ali Abbasi, the Secretary General of the Grand Democratic Alliance, has strongly condemned the police action against protest sit-ins in various cities of Sindh against the construction of canals and illegal land allotment. He stated that dozens of people, including lawyers, were injured and many were arrested during the police crackdown.
Dr. Safdar Ali Abbasi likened the attack on peaceful protest sit-ins by the Sindh government to the era of dictatorship. He mentioned that the protest movement, ongoing for the past eight months in Sindh, has been entirely peaceful.
Dr. Abbasi further stated that during the movement across Sindh, there was no damage, no stone-pelting, and no vehicle windows were broken.
He accused the Zardari League of trying unsuccessfully to end the peaceful protest through police force. Dr. Abbasi urged the rulers to come to their senses, stating that such tactics cannot suppress the ongoing movement.