Hand pumps installed in Naukot villages

KARACHI:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and central joint secretary PTI western region Nusrat Wahid has said that development and uplift of villages and rural areas is the priority of her party.

Addressing a ceremony to install water hand pumps at villages of Naukot, including Goth Habib Chandio, Karam Chand Bheel and Arjan Lal Kolhi, she said that in those far-flung rural areas there was acute shortage of clean drinking water as villagers had to fetch water from distanced areas and faced a lot of difficulties.

Wahid said that besides provision of clean drinking water, ensuring basic facilities of education and healthcare in rural areas were also included in the priorities of PTI. She said though it was responsibility of the provincial government to provide basic facilities of life to people, but the Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah and members of his cabinet had failed to discharge this responsibility.

She said it was their mission to make villages at par with towns and cities. She said: “We want to modernize towns and cities and in this regard, the federal government had already been taking practical steps, because it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift the neglected sections of society. On the occasion, PTI Naukot city ex-president Saeed Chandio thanked MNA Nusrat Wahid for installation of hand pump at their village.