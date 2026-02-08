Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the urgent need to adopt Sufi principles to counter the growing intolerance and violence in society on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA).
In a message issued on Saturday on this occasion, the PPP Chairman congratulated the pilgrims and described the philosophy of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar (RA) as being based on love, tolerance, and humanity.
Mr. Bhutto Zardari stressed that the teachings of this great saint negate hatred, extremism, and societal division.
He said that the annual Urs is an important reminder that the soul of Pakistan is deeply rooted in its Sufi traditions.
According to the Chairman, Sufi teachings promote the message of mutual respect and equality among people globally.
He said that in the current national situation, these principles are needed more than ever to challenge and deal with intolerance.
Mr. Bhutto Zardari appealed to the youth of the country to highlight the message of Sufi saints like Qalandar (RA) to help guide society on the path of peace, justice, and brotherhood.