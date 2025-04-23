The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Tuesday.
The Committee, presided over by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 349th Session of the Senate.
Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues. The HBAC decided that the current session is likely to continue till 29th April, 2025.
The Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider briefed the Committee about the legislative business to be transacted during the current session.