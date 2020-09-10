(Health): 441 new coronavirus cases emerges in country

Karachi:As many as 441 new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan on Thursday while six more patients died of the virus disease. The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 6,365 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination data, a total of 299,855 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 131,115 cases were in Sindh, 97,461 in Punjab, 13,227 in Balochistan, 36,755 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,804 in Islamabad, 3,137 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2,356 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 287,950 patients have recovered from the disease so far. There is continuous decline in the coronavirus cases and deaths across the country.