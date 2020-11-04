KARACHI:Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) administration has decided to resume the Emergency Operation Theater (OT) service for patients requiring surgeries on urgent basis.

Additional Medical Superintendent, CHK, Dr Ismail Memon, while talking to PPI, informed that emergency OT service would be restarted at CHK under standard operating procedures (SOPs) and all kind of emergency surgeries would be carried out from 09:00 AM to 07:00 PM daily basis.

He further informed that surgeons, OT technicians, staff nurses and other staff had been deputed to resume emergency OT service. He said emergency OT service would be extended to 24 hours very soon.

It was pertinent to mention here that emergency OT service had partially been suspended due to up-gradation and renovation of emergency department. The emergency operations were being carried out in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Institute of Trauma, Karachi.