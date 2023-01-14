Health department being devolved to local level: Secretary

QUETTA: Secretary, Health Department, Saleh Muhammad Nasar, said on Saturday that empowering Incharge of Healthcare Centres was being processed in Health Department to devolve powers to local level.

These views were expressed by him while talking to a delegation of Federal Ministry of Health Services, Islamabad, National Institute of Health, Islamabad and United Kingdom Health Security Agency who called on him under the leadership of Dr. Baseer Khan Achakzai here on Saturday.

Nasar said that Surveillance Officers would be posted in all the districts of the province, adding that the establishment of Public Health Laboratories in Balochistan would help further strengthen the surveillance network in the province. He said that IHR Committee was operationalized in order to achieve the target of “One Health system”. He added that empowering Incharge of Healthcare Centres was being processed in Health Department to devolve powers to local level.

On the occasion, Chief Planning Officer, Abdul Rasool Zehri, Manager EPI, Dr. Akhtar Buledi, authorities of WHO and others were also present.