(Health): Time demands to update education system: SSUET VC tells moot

Karachi:Vice Chancellor of Islamia University of Bhawalpur, Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, visited Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and shared his views for the global change.

He gave an impressive and informative presentation on how to live with the changing scenario in the world over. He was of view to encourage the pursuit of learning because knowledge is power.

“New ideas and innovation is necessary to make country a better place to live. New ideas carve the new world. Since the world has shrunk to a global village so every crisis now affect the whole world as it was observed in the case of COVID-19.

Information should not be taken at its face value but it should be examined to get conclusion. This is an era of Artificial Intelligence but it is under control of human intelligence. We live in a world, which is multidisciplinary where teamwork gives out the outstanding results. One can do nothing single handedly. None of subject has complete solution of the problems.

We need to work together and collectively make efforts to address the issue,” he added. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahmood pointed out that if your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, then you are a leader. Actions speaks louder than words. Actions are more revealing of one’s true character since it is easy to say things and make promises. Positive organizational behavior focuses on the strength, virtues, vitality and resilience of individual and organizers.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, Jawaid Anwar, Chancellor SSUET said, “Responding to the COVID crisis, Sir Syed University took prompt action and executed the Learning Management System (LMS) at the campus to prepare faculty for online education and to avoid the academic loss of the students. Sir Syed University organized proper training on Capacity Building of Faculty for Online Lectures/Virtual Classes (Train the Trainers Program). Sir Syed University is an ideological university and has a name of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan with it. Therefore, it is our moral obligation to honor his name and mission and to accomplish his dreams.”

In his concluding remarks, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, Vice Chancellor SSUET, said, “Time now demands to update the system of education focusing on innovation. It is necessary to figure out the new requirements according to the global change, and to update the students with the new environment. Getting out of isolation shell is compulsory to get away with the Status quo. We need to play an effective role in the era of Artificial Intelligence at the face of modern technology. Targets can never be achieved until academic institutions make collective efforts with a sound teamwork in constant changing world.” Earlier Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali welcomed the guest and introduced him to the participants.