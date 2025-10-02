The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, under the guidance of its Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), hosted a significant summit focusing on the Quality Assurance of Online and Distance Education in Pakistan.

Held at the HEC Secretariat in Islamabad today, the event was organized in collaboration with Sukkur IBA University and international partners as part of the Erasmus+ Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE) Project ‘RAPID’.

Bringing together esteemed experts from both national and international arenas, policymakers, and academics, the summit aimed to enhance the quality of online education in Pakistan, aligning with global standards. Funded by the European Union Commission through Erasmus+ CBHE, the initiative marks a crucial step forward in fostering institutional learning, international cooperation, and policy development within the higher education sector.

During the opening session, Chairman HEC, Mr. Nadeem Mahbub, described the summit as a pivotal opportunity to rethink and reshape educational delivery and quality assurance in the nation. He emphasized that online learning should act as a tool for equity, extending access to higher education across Pakistan”s diverse regions, including underserved areas.

Stressing the importance of technology as a means to enhance quality rather than replace it, Mr. Mahbub reiterated HEC’s commitment to bolstering digital infrastructure, faculty development, policy enforcement, and the ethical integration of emerging technologies such as AI and virtual reality. He urged stakeholders to translate the RAPID project findings into actionable policies, seeing the summit as the start of enduring dialogue and cooperation.

Executive Director HEC, Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, in his welcome address, underscored HEC’s dedication to strengthening quality assurance mechanisms in online learning. He noted that the RAPID project offers a chance to draw from European best practices while adapting them to Pakistan’s specific needs. He emphasized that the creation of a resilient digital education system necessitates collective ownership from universities, regulators, and international partners.

Mr. Philipp Gross, Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union Delegation to Pakistan, hailed the summit as a milestone demonstrating the power of digital innovation, resilient policies, and international partnerships in reinforcing Pakistan’s higher education system. He emphasized that RAPID focuses not just on digital tools but also on resilience, equity, and continuity in education.

Highlighting Pakistan’s leadership in the Erasmus+ program, where the nation has led globally in Erasmus Mundus scholarships for four consecutive years, Mr. Gross reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation through faculty development, infrastructure in remote universities, and enduring cooperation between European and Pakistani institutions.

Dr. Sher Muhammad Doudpota, RAPID Project Coordinator at Sukkur IBA University, highlighted the acceleration of online education due to COVID-19 and the rise of generative AI, stressing the need for Pakistan to adopt robust policies to stay relevant in the global education landscape.

Dr. Javed Ahmed Shahani, Co-Coordinator, noted the consortium”s achievements, including training over 400 faculty members and establishing digital infrastructure in universities to bridge the urban-rural divide. A Policy Advisory Committee is also refining Pakistan’s Open and Distance Learning framework.

The summit included technical sessions with international experts. Dr. Nicole Veelo, Dr. Mexhid Ferati, and Prof. Dr. Paolo Bottoni shared insights on topics such as technological pedagogy and managing remote learning. National experts discussed the implementation challenges and policy gaps within the online education framework.

In closing, Director General QAA, Mr. Nasir Shah, thanked participants for their contributions and emphasized that the summit’s recommendations are vital for addressing ongoing challenges in infrastructure and faculty training. The proceedings will be shared with stakeholders, including the European Commission and partner universities, to refine Pakistan’s online and distance education policies.