Hina calls for enhancing bilateral ties with Italy in diverse fields 

Islamabad, July 28, 2022 (PPI-OT):Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has emphasized the need for further enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, facilitating travel and people to people ties between Pakistan and Italy.

She was talking to Italian ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese who called on her in Islamabad on Thursday. The Minister of State highlighted the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries and appreciated Italy’s support to Pakistan in GSP scheme.

