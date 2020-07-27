Holiday Notice – Eid-Ul-Azha

July 27, 2020

London, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed from Friday, 31st July 2020 on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.

It may be noted that general visa and other consular services will not be available on this day. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.

For more information, contact:

Head of Chancery,

High Commission for Pakistan in United Kingdom

34 – 36 Lowndes Square, London, SW1X 9JN, United Kingdom

Tel: 020-7664-9271

Supervisor, Mr. Shahab-ud-Din,

Fax: 020-7664-9255

