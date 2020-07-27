Holiday Notice – Eid-Ul-Azha
London, July 27, 2020 (PPI-OT): The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its Sub-Missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed from Friday, 31st July 2020 on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Azha.
It may be noted that general visa and other consular services will not be available on this day. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.
For more information, contact:
Head of Chancery,
High Commission for Pakistan in United Kingdom
34 – 36 Lowndes Square, London, SW1X 9JN, United Kingdom
Tel: 020-7664-9271
Supervisor, Mr. Shahab-ud-Din,
Fax: 020-7664-9255
