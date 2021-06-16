Hot and dry weather is expected in Turbat

QUETTA:Pakistan Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center has forecast that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while very hot in Turbat, Dalbandin, Kharan, Nokkundi, Chaghi and Sibbi, however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Musakhail, Kohlu, Barkhan and its surrounding areas during the next 24 hours.

Weather forecast for next 48 hours; hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while very hot in Turbat, Dalbandin, Kharan, Nokkundi, Chaghi and Sibbi, however, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Musakhail, Kohlu, Barkhan and its surrounding areas.

Weather prevailed during the last 24 hours; hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province. Maximum temperature recorded on Monday, Barkhan 34.5, Dalbandin 46.5, Gwadar 35, Jiwani 34.5, Kalat 36, Khuzdar 41.5, Lasbela 41, Nokkundi 46.5, Panjgur 44, Pasni 36, Quetta 41, Samungli 38.5, Sibbi 48.5, Turbat 41, Ormara 34, Zhob 38, Uthal 39.5, Usta Muhammad 46.5.