Human capital of Islamic countries should be tapped to achieve goal of development 

Islamabad, July 27, 2022 (PPI-OT):Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini has said the human capital of Islamic countries should be tapped to achieve the goal of development. He was addressing the inaugural session of two-day international advanced training course on intellectual property at COMSTECH in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Ambassador said the Islamic countries should consider intellectual property rights as one of the main prerequisites for the promotion of regional trade. Mohammad Ali Hosseni said Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries and have deep religious, cultural and historic ties, and have been living together in peace and friendship for more than seven decades.

