ICCI and PASDEC sign MoU to promote marble and granite sector

Islamabad, August 05, 2022 (PPI-OT):Driven by the objective of promoting trade of dimensional stone (marble, granite and onyx) and mutual benefit of public and private sectors, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) to promote the development of marble and granite sector of the country and enhance its exports.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI and Brig. Babar Miraj Shami, Chief Executive Officer, PASDEC signed the MoU in a ceremony held at ICCI. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President, Muhammad Naveed Malik former Senior Vice President ICCI and others were also present at the occasion.

By signing MoU, PASDEC will provide technical support to the marble sector in planning, development and execution of mechanized mining and processing facilities for better growth of this sector. PASDEC will also provide technical assistance to the investors and business community for boosting exports of marble and granite products. On the recommendations of ICCI, PASDEC in collaboration with the federal government will make efforts for the establishment of marble cities, machinery pool warehouses and other projects. PASDEC in close coordination with ICCI, will work for the development of marble and granite sector strategy and submit proposals to the Government of Pakistan. PASDEC will also invite representatives of ICCI in meetings for recommendations on policy formulation.

PASDEC shall conduct geo-technical study and shall provide machinery on rent or lease to the business community to facilitate the local dimensional stone mining industry. PASDEC in cooperation with ICCI will train labour for dimensional stone industry and give technical assistance to the concerned business sector for skill development. ICCI shall facilitate PASDEC in organizing awareness seminars, exhibitions and trade shows through its network of members besides providing display stalls or space for events for the development and promotion of the marble and granite sector. PASDEC would invite one representative to ICCI for attending meetings of the standing committee on Marble Industry.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, ICCI said that the marble sector has great potential to grow and enhance exports of the country. He said that the MoU between ICCI and PASDEC is a right step towards harnessing the actual potential of the marble sector for better economic growth of the country.

Brig. Babar Miraj Shami, CEO, PASDEC said that his organization has the expertise and vision to make Pakistan a globally competitive player of international dimensional stone industry while ICCI has outreach to the private sector. He hoped that the close mutual cooperation between both institutes would produce win-win results for the marble sector as well as the overall economy.

