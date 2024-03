Karachi, IGI Life Insurance Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will occur on April 22, 2024, with a start time of 2:00 PM, in Karachi. Alongside this, the company has slated April 29, 2024, for the closure of its transfer books. This gathering is an essential part of the company’s yearly schedule, allowing stakeholders to be informed about and discuss the firm’s performance and strategies.