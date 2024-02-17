IIOJK people seeking resolution of Kashmir dispute as per internationaL norms: APHC

SRINAGAR: All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are seeking resolution of the Kashmir dispute through the exercise of internationally recognized right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said India has been impeding the way for just solution of the Kashmir dispute for the last over seven decades due to which the permanent peace continues to elude the South Asian region, in particular, and the world, in general.

He said Pakistan has always advocated for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute through result-oriented talks with India, but New Delhi’s unabated hostility and intransigence have vitiated the environment and obstructed the prospects for peace in the region.

The APHC said that Narendra Modi must remember that India’s stubborn approach and its policy of repression is bound to fail in IIOJK. India must be clearly told to fulfill its pledges made before the UN to resolve the Kashmir dispute, he maintained.

The spokesman said the world and peace loving community has a responsibility to help resolving the Kashmir dispute and urged the United Nations to play its rightful role in settling the dispute as per its resolutions.