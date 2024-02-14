Impulse Dynamics Completes $136M Financing Round

Continued Progress Earns Financing to Accelerate Commercial Growth and Advancing Pipeline

Marlton, NJ, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Impulse Dynamics plc, a global medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure (HF), is proud to announce that it raised $136 million in financing to accelerate investment in global commercialization, technology, product innovation, and further development of clinical evidence. The financing was led by Perceptive Advisors, Redmile Group, Alger, and Hobart Healthcare. This substantial investment reflects investor confidence in, and commitment to, the company’s vision and expansion.

“This round of funding will accelerate our business, both commercially and with our pipeline of advanced technology innovation,” said Jason Spees, CEO of Impulse Dynamics. “We continue to make commercial progress globally with more than 9,000 heart failure patients implanted with CCM® therapy and millions more who can benefit. We are also getting closer to significantly impacting the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) market with successful enrollment in our INTEGRA-D clinical trial on the Optimizer® Integra CCM-D® System. Most patients who currently receive a standard ICD get lifesaving benefits from the defibrillator but still struggle with HF symptoms. With CCM-D, these patients will be able to get the lifesaving benefits of a defibrillator combined with HF symptom relief from CCM in one device.”

The funding will fuel commercialization efforts, develop future product pipelines, and support groundbreaking clinical trials such as the INTEGRA-D and AIM HIGHer clinical trials. The INTEGRA-D trial is a multicenter study evaluating the combination of CCM and ICD therapy in a single device – the Optimizer Integra CCM-D System. The AIM HIGHer clinical trial is a multicenter study with the objective to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CCM therapy in patients with symptomatic HF with an ejection fraction (EF) of 40 to 60 percent (inclusive). The trial is currently in its initial enrollment phase and has generated significant attention, feedback, and excitement among experts in HF.

“We are thrilled by the ongoing support from top-tier investment groups for Impulse Dynamics,” said Shlomi Nachman, Chairman of the Board. “Those investments will accelerate the cadence of innovation and market awareness in CCM therapy. I am extremely confident in Impulse Dynamics’ strong leadership and their excellent teams to enhance even further the developments and commercial activities of CCM therapy for the benefit of millions of HF patients worldwide.”

The Optimizer Smart Mini system delivers CCM therapy — the company’s proprietary technology — to the heart, providing an important treatment option for the millions of patients suffering from heart failure. CCM therapy is designed to significantly improve heart contraction, allowing more oxygen-rich blood to be pushed out through the body.[1] CCM therapy is indicated to improve 6-minute hall walk, quality of life, and functional status of NYHA Class III HF patients who remain symptomatic despite guideline directed medical therapy, are not indicated for CRT, and have a left ventricular ejection fraction ranging from 25 to 45 percent.

Impulse Dynamics is dedicated to advancing the treatment of heart failure for patients and the healthcare providers who care for them. The company pioneered its proprietary CCM therapy, which uses the Optimizer technology platform to improve quality of life in HF patients. CCM therapy is delivered through the Optimizer system, which includes an implantable pulse generator (IPG) implanted in a minimally invasive procedure and approved for commercial use in the United States and 44 countries worldwide. More than 9,000 patients have received the therapy as part of clinical trials and real-world use, where it is proven to be safe and effective for heart failure patients with debilitating symptoms who otherwise have few effective options available to them. To learn more, visit www.ImpulseDynamics.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

