Imran khan’s soldier, Fawad Chaudhry arrested in the Election commission

Karachi: Sindh Assembly Opposition leader, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said in the video statement that the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry in the Election Commission is surprising and illegal.

“The Election Commission has openly violated the orders of the Supreme Court” Adil Shaikh said. He further stated, “Fawad Chaudhry was arrested in the dark of night which is not legal, he is a brave soldier of Imran Khan. The entire Tehreek-e-Insaf stands with him. We strongly condemn the arrest of Fawad Chaudhry.”

Adil Sheikh further said, “The inflation rate in the country is increasing like a storm, and no importance is given to public opinion. It has led people to commit suicide. Moreover, inflation also forced a father and mother to commit suicide in Tando-ul-Hiyar, Dudo, and Lahore.