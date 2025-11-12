The inaugural match of the friendly hockey series, organized by the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) Women’s Wing, ended in a goalless draw between Abdullah Government College for Women and the School of International Education on Monday.
The next match of the series will be played on November 13 at 9 am at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr. Junaid Ali Shah Sports Complex Hockey Ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
Women’s Wing President Asma Ali Shah praised the players’ performance and reiterated the organization’s commitment to female players. “We will provide our girls with full support in hockey,” she said, adding that the initiatives started at the grassroots level in schools and colleges are yielding “encouraging results” and new talent is emerging.
Shah thanked KHA President Imtiaz Ali Shah and Secretary Olympian Hanif Khan for their trust and cooperation. She also praised Haider Hussain’s foundational work for the promotion of hockey and thanked the Sindh government and Shehla Raza for their continuous support.
Women’s Wing Secretary Batool Kazim lauded the services of Saima Hussain, Coordinator Tehmina Fatima, and Ms. Kiran of the School of International Education. She also acknowledged the strong support received from Professor Shams Mulkani, Principal of Abdullah Government College.
Kazim further praised the efforts of Syed Imtiaz ul Hasan, Rashid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Irfan Tahir, Samina Tabassum, Syed Shahbaz Haider, and groundsman Ghaus, stating that their guidance and hard work significantly boosted the players’ morale.