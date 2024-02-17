India can’t suppress Kashmiris’ demand for freedom: Saghar

SRINAGAR: All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Convener, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar, has said that India cannot suppress the just demand of freedom of the people of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the dint of its military might.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mahmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement issued in Islamabad, today, said the BJP’s Hindutva government of India through its installed IIOJK administration and its military continues to implement its brutal and colonial measures including cordon and search operations, arrests, forced eviction of people from their lands and homes, termination of employees from government services. The sole aim of these harsh measures is to crush the just demand of freedom and change the demography of the occupied territory, he added.

He said after the illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, the Indian government has accelerated its atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris and has, so far, given domicile certificates to lakhs of non-Kashmiris to turn the Muslim majority region into a minority.

He said the measures taken by Modi government are clear violations of the international laws and UN resolutions, as Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. Mahmood Ahmad Saghar said that the Kashmiri people were offering unprecedented sacrifices for their rightful cause and the day was not far when they would get freedom from Indian bondage.

He appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to play their role in stopping Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris and help settle the Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.