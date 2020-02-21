Indian BSF officer commits suicide in Kathua IOK

February 20, 2020

Srinagar, February 20, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, an Assistant Commandant of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) committed suicide in Kathua district, today. The officer identified as V B Yadav of the 90th Battalion committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in 90th Battalion in Karal Krishna Border Post of the district, officials said. He shot himself inside his room in the morning time, the officials added. This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in occupied Kashmir to 447 since January 2007.

