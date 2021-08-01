India’s act of pressurizing Gibbs for not playing KPL, regrettable: Fawad

Islamabad, August 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says pressurizing South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs for not playing in Kashmir Premier League by Board of Control for Cricket in India is regrettable. In a statement today (Sunday), he said we condemn dragging sports to politics. He said freedom movement in Kashmir will not be affected by pressurizing Herschelle Gibbs.

He said India will damage itself by stopping international players from playing for their irrational political purposes. He urged to keep cricket and politics separate. The Minister said Kashmir Premier League is important for Pakistan’s cricket and people want to watch it.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk