Info Minister expresses deep grief, sorrow over death of comedian Tariq Teddy

ISLAMABAD: Popular commercial theatre comedian Tariq Teddy passed away in Lahore on Saturday after prolonged illness.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of famous comedian Tariq Teddy. In a statement, she said Tariq Teddi played brilliant roles in stage plays and Punjabi films and brought smiles to people’s faces with his humour and artistry.

Paying tribute to the late actor, the Minister said he left his fans sad today but he will always be remembered for his exemplary contribution in the field of art. She prayed for his eternal peace and patience for his bereaved family.