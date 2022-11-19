Pakistan, Dominican Republic formally establish diplomatic ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Dominican Republic have formally established diplomatic relations.

A joint communique was signed in this regard by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and his Dominican Republic counterpart, Jose Blanco, in New York.

Both sides expressed confidence that diplomatic relations between the two countries will open new avenues of bilateral cooperation in various fields and areas of mutual interest. Dominican Republic is the second largest and one of the most diverse countries in the Caribbean.

Earlier, addressing the United Nations Security Council Arria-Fomula meeting, Pakistan’s Permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram urged the international community to fulfil the UN Secretary-General’s appeal for over four billion dollar in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. The meeting was convened by Russia on “Preventing Economic Collapse and exploring prospects for recovery and development in Afghanistan”.