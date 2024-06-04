REGULATED INFORMATION
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium),
- Share capital: EUR 5,902,793.43
- Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 34,360,390 (all ordinary shares)
- Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 34,360,390 (all relating to ordinary shares)
- Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
-
- 100 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
- 400,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 400,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 1,070,500 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,070,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
- 700,000 “2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).
