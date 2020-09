Quetta:Information Technology Training Institute, Quetta is going to conduct twenty days training of Government officers/ officials on Microsoft office/ Networking/ Programming Languages. All Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Authorities/ Attached Departments have been requested to send the list of nominees for the mentioned trainings before September 8, 2020.

