A wave of cold and dry weather persists across the country, while in the mountainous areas, the weather is expected to remain intensely cold with partly cloudy skies during the morning and night today.
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain mainly cold and dry in most parts of the country.
According to the temperatures recorded in major cities this morning, the lowest temperature was one degree Celsius in Murree, followed by three degrees Celsius recorded in Gilgit.
Other recorded temperatures were four in Muzaffarabad, seven in Quetta, eight in Islamabad, ten in Peshawar, fourteen in Lahore, and nineteen degrees Celsius in Karachi.
As per the forecast for Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the weather will remain intensely cold with partly cloudy skies in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, and Baramulla, while cold and dry weather is expected in Jammu.