Thanks to Ali Butt’s brilliant all-round performance and Shehroz Siddiqui’s spectacular half-century, Medicam Group comfortably defeated Saudi Titans by six wickets in a one-sided contest of the Wing 999 Inter-Departmental Cricket League Tournament at the CAA Stadium.
Winning the toss and batting first, the Saudi Titans team was all out for 167 runs in 34.2 overs. Huzaifa Muneer played a quick innings of 49 runs with the help of five fours and two sixes and was the top scorer, however, he could not complete his half-century. Hasan Danish (32), Nabeel Wahid (21), and Basit Khan (20) also made notable scores.
The bowlers of Medicam Group displayed disciplined bowling, and four bowlers shared the wickets among themselves. Khan Sher was the most successful bowler, taking 2 wickets for 17 runs, while Afnan Khan (2 for 28), Ali Butt (2 for 31), and Naimat Khan (2 for 33) also took two wickets each, destroying the opposing team’s batting line.
In pursuit of a modest target, Medicam Group demonstrated extraordinary batting, achieving the required 168 runs in just 23.2 overs. Shehroz Siddiqui played an aggressive innings of 62 runs, comprising ten fours and two sixes.
Ali Butt crowned his brilliant all-round performance with an unbeaten innings of 51 runs, which included seven fours and two sixes, while Fahad Ansari contributed a crucial 23 runs to lead his team to victory.
The tournament is being organized in collaboration with the Regional Cricket Association Karachi and Wing 999 Sports. More matches in the league series will continue on Tuesday, where Sindh Police and Customs Academy will face off at Gulberg Gymkhana Ground, while Epipharm will face Pakistan Stallions at Eid Gah Ground, Korangi. On Wednesday, Medicam Group will compete against Wing 999 Sports at Eid Gah Ground, Korangi.