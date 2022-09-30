Int’l Translation Day being observed

ISLAMABAD: International Translation Day is being observed across the world today (Friday). International Translation Day is being celebrated every year on September 30 to raise awareness about translation and languages which play an important role for society’s development. Theme for the day this year is “A World Without Barriers.”

The United Nations in a statement mentioned that “International Translation Day is meant as an opportunity to pay tribute to the work of language professionals, which plays an important role in bringing nations together, facilitating dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to the development and strengthening world peace and security.”

The day marked the celebration of Bible translator St. Jerome who is considered the father of translators. “St. Jerome was a priest from North-eastern Italy, who is known mostly for his endeavour of translating most of the Bible into Latin from the Greek manuscripts of the New Testament. He also translated parts of the Hebrew Gospel into Greek,” UN website mentioned.

The General Assembly on May 24, 2017 has adopted a resolution for language professionals and announced September 30 as International Translation Day. International Federation of Translators, FIT which was established in 1953 launched the idea of recognizing Translation Day in 1991 to promote the profession all over the world.